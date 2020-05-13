Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously crashes Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram live, wants to star in music video

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill interacted with their fans on Instagram after the lyrical video of Keh Gayi Sorry released.

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill surprised their fans with an impromptu live session on Instagram, as the lyrical video of their new single Keh Gayi Sorry released on Tuesday. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously crashed the Instagram chat and left a funny comment. “Koi mere naal bhi song karlo (Make a song with me as well), I’m free quarantine time,” he wrote.

Responding to the unexpected cameo by the bowler, Jassie said, “Chahal is an old friend and I am glad he liked the song.”

The lyrical video of Keh Gayi Sorry is nearing five million views on YouTube and is one of the top trending videos in India. While Jassie and Shehnaaz shot for a teaser from their respective homes, the full music video will be shot once the lockdown ends.

“I am looking forward to shooting the video with Shehnaaz post the lockdown. Till then I am sure people will shower the same love on the lyrical video too,” Jassie said.

Earlier this year, Jassie was seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film also starred Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in key roles.

Shehnaaz, meanwhile, was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after finishing third in Bigg Boss 13. The swayamvar-themed reality show was pulled off air owing to the coronavirus pandemic and she could not find a connection.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz said that she should not have been a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. “I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai (I have understood the ways of the world). While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show,” she said.

