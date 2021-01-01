Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / 'My hopes are high with the New Year'

‘My hopes are high with the New Year’

Hailing from Lucknow, film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta is at ease with the release of his long-stuck film last month.“When you believe in a project and give it your all,...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:57 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta (Sourced)

Hailing from Lucknow, film-maker and writer Ranjeet Gupta is at ease with the release of his long-stuck film last month.

“When you believe in a project and give it your all, you desperately want it to see the light of the day. When I started this film ‘Omprakash Zindabaad’ that was extensively shot around Lucknow suburbs, my faith in the subject brought in actors like late Om Puri and Jagdeep sir on board. But, due to some reason or the other, it got stuck and then we were in the lockdown delaying the release further. But, all well that ends well,” said director of bilingual film ‘Michel Adhikari.’

Ranjeet assisted known director, Imtiyaz Ali on various projects. “When I was in my 20s, after completing my film making course from Nepal, I started assisting him then Anurag Basu on various projects including a number of TV shows. Later, independent TV direction gave me a firm foot the industry — ‘Manmohini,’ ‘Phulwa’, ‘Beintehaa,’ ‘Sadda Haq’ and many more along with web series ‘Hero Vardiwala’ and ‘Dixit Family.’

Talking about his love for UP locales, Ranjeet said, “I love shooting in UP especially around Lucknow as there are many untold stories and explored characters left to be exposed to the cinema lovers. ‘Omprakash…’ gave me an opportunity to work with legendry actors and shoot in and around Lucknow my favourite city.”

Currently, Ranjeet is shooting for the film ‘Mamma Mia’ and an untitled web series to be released 2021. “My hopes are high with the New Year and I can’t wait to tell interesting stories to my audience.”

