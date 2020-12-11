Sections
‘My script has transformed into a meaningful piece of cinema’

Hailing from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, writer-actor Anand Raaj is in happy space as his first project as a producer-actor has shaped up well and is set for a next year release....

Hailing from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, writer-actor Anand Raaj is in happy space as his first project as a producer-actor has shaped up well and is set for a next year release. “I’m thrilled that the story I wrote has eventually transformed into a meaningful piece of cinema. The film has been shot in and around Lucknow and that makes it dearer to me. Whatever I’m today is because of Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj,” said the ‘Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ actor.

Not seeing much of success in his first stint as an actor in Mumbai, he went back to Delhi and started a business. Telling more about his journey, Anand said, “Success is all about destiny and hard work. If either of the two is a miss one cannot be successful in any profession! After much struggle, I decided to quit and got into business but my love for acting brought me back to Mumbai. I started working on certain ideas and wrote a couple of scripts out of which one was liked and locked by ‘Khaali Peeli’ filmmaker Himanshu Mehra. But, due to lockdown, the shoot has been pushed for next year.”

It was during the pandemic phase he took a masterclass in film making. “So, to try my newly learnt skills and work on my new script, I decided to make my own film. I discussed it with one of my friends and this way Smita Singh joined me as a director.”

Talking about the new project, he said, “Titled ‘Andaman’ the story of is based on a quarantine centre and I am sharing screen space with none other than Sanjay Mishra. Also, known actor Sanjay Tailang plays an important role.”

