‘My stage debut in Lucknow is finally happening...’

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:13 IST

By S Farah Rizvi

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:13 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

S Farah Rizvi

Actor-creative producer Amit Behl is thrilled to be performing for a play at Lucknow University Centennial Celebrations. “Yes, I’m absolutely delighted that in all these 36 years in theatre I never got an opportunity to perform on stage in the city of nawabs, though I did shoot for a number of films here. In fact, I shot for a film in 2020 too. So, my stage debut in Lucknow is finally happening in style that too for such a wonderful cause. Being part of LU’s 100-year celebration is something that will be cherished always,” said ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ actor.

Amit has a career spanning three decades with numerous plays, shows and films but feels theatre is and will be his first love. “Theatre gives me that instant creative satisfaction that no other mediums can give — be it on the spot audience connect or using every bit of you as an actor. In TV, you have limited shots to etch your role as the show progresses. Though I do find strong synergy between theatre and cinema.”

With films like ‘Shivay,’ ‘LOC-Kargil’, ‘Lakshya’ and shows like ‘Veer Shivaji’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘Savitri’ and over 75 plays Amit feels his background in Hindi due to his mother’s academic background which helped him to take up work in Hindi easily. “Not just Hindi, I have command over Marathi due to my origin so I have worked across regions be it Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu and of course Urdu as I have worked for Ebrahim Alkazi saheb, one of the biggest theatre stalwarts in the country. So, I enjoy acting wherever I get an opportunity to outdo my earlier characters,” said the versatile actor.

Amit will be performing with Salim Arif in the city for play ‘Paansa.’

