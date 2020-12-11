‘My work has heart of Uttar Pradesh’

Scriptwriter and lyricist AM Turaz, who penned songs like ‘Binte Dil…’, ‘Guzarish…’ and ‘Ghoomar’, says all his work has ‘khushboo’ of Uttar Pradesh, his home state.

“I find excuses to come back to UP as I want, ‘meri mitti ki khushboo barkarar aur taazi rahe. Wahi mera khajana hai aur sarmaya (wealth) hai. Usi ko mila kar main sab parosta hu’ — be it in my songs, scripts and dialogues. That is my identity,” said the award-winning lyricist during his recent visit to Lucknow.

Giving an account of his connection Turaz tells, “I come from Sambalkheda village in Janset tehsil in Muzaffarnagar. I studied there and then completed my intermediate from Meerut but couldn’t complete my graduation. I was fond of poetry and while listening to it I started writing.”

Talking about his earlier days, he shared, “A lot was happening in the society and on the personal front I had no medium to express my views. Then I started writing ‘shayari’ and discovered that this was the best language to convey my thoughts, while, the ‘unwaan’ (medium) I chose was ‘mohabbat ki zubaan’ (language of love).”

In 2003 Turaz came to Mumbai. “To survive I started writing TV shows and even did ghostwriting. It was in 2005, I wrote songs for ‘Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana’ starring Rekha and then films started. I was set to write for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawaria’ but it didn’t happen due to some reasons. Eventually, I went on to write lyrics for ‘Guzaarish’ which gave me big success and many awards, since, then have done all SLB films except ‘Ram Leela’.”

In 2013, Turaz started taking part in ‘mushairas’ and got to travel across the world with his work. “I’m glad that my writing is reaching to right people. I have done 42 films including ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Guzaarish’, Wazir and ‘Badla’. This year I penned Zubin Nautiyal’s single ‘Dil chahte ho’ and two songs with Amit Trivedi.”

He has also written script of ‘Baraat Company’ and ‘Direct Ishq’ both shot in UP and is currently writing OTT-series ‘Mughals’. “I’m writing my own script which I plan to direct and that again is set in UP.”