‘Need luck & perseverance to make it in the industry’

Model turned actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her Hindi film debut with ‘Why Cheat India’, believes one needs good luck and perseverance to make it in the industry.

“While growing up, I was like Hrithik Roshan from the film ‘Lakshya’. Had no idea at all that what I’ll be doing. But the minute I came in front of the camera, for some random reason, I was like…this is it! I have studied in British school were dance and drama was a part of our curriculum. Camera was just an extension to it,” Shreya said.

Talking about her journey, Shreya shared, “A part of me always wanted to be an actor but it never occurred to me that someone like me, from a normal background, can join the industry. I also feel there are many who work extremely hard but still can’t make it — so luck too does matter.”

Shreya’s father hails from Lucknow and Mathura. “My father was from aviation industry so I had a chance to live in seven different countries later, returned for my engineering. Since ‘Why Cheat India’ was my first project so everything about the film has been special for me. As the film was all shot in Lucknow that gave me lots of time to shop till I drop. I bought chikankari stuff and attar (perfume) from there.”

Currently featuring in the series ‘Scam 1992’, Shreya plays a journalist. “The story is based on Harshad Mehta scam and I’m thrilled to play a pivotal role. I researched a lot but director Hansal Mehta asked me not to copy instead be real…hope I have done justice.”