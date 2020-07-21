‘No human being can be a do-gooder always…’

Actor Sanjay Gagnani is enjoying the moment he waited for months that is to get back to the sets of his show. “What a relief it has been to be back to work. For me work is worship. I have reached here with a lot of effort as acting is and has been my passion. Lockdown was a blessing in disguise in a way as I got ample time to spend with my family after so many years. Also, we shot a few episodes from our respective homes and that truly gave all the actors a confidence that the work can be done this way too. I was thrilled when informed the we will now shoot on sets,” he said.

Talking about the new normal on the shoot location, Sanjay said, “As an actor it’s our job to entertain people so we had to go back to work. With new normal, things are very different with regular sanitization of sets. Of course, each and every one on the sets are undergoing certain measures to make sure we are virus free. These steps make you much confident to freely work on sets. Also, I have been a person who loves to keep fit and maintain my immunity. I have been into sports since my school days so this has again helped me to maintain my fitness and health, as that’s important for us to keep this virus at bay. It is high time that we need to take chances as none of us can just sit at home forever. I feel if we fear anything it does affect our performance and it will show on our face so that needs to be kept in check.”

Sanjay had his fair share of struggle and is finally getting the recognition he always wanted. “Born and brought up in Gujarat I loved to act and play sports. Later I moved on to Mumbai, I tried modelling, featuring in numerous shows to finally playing a character whom most TV audience love to hate. I remember when I got this show, ‘Kundali Bhagya,’ it was a cameo role that was supposed to go on for two-three months but the way it shaped up was unbelievable, it has been three years now and I am the negative lead now. I’m enjoying playing a baddie on prime-time show that has been getting high TRP ratings,” said Sanjay during his webinar interaction in Lucknow.

The young actor has been part of the shows like ‘Bairi Piya,’ ‘Hamari Devrani,’ ‘Encounter,’ ‘Veera,’ ‘Pyaar Ka the End,’ and films like ‘Rakhtbeej’ and ‘Heroine.’ He is open to roles that are thrilling and at the same time has number of emotions to portray. “I love doing characters with different shades as no human being can be do-gooder always so it’s natural to be good and bad in the same life. So, I awaiting for more such roles coming my way across mediums.”