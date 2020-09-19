₹1,304 crore to be spent on civic facilities in Noida

The Noida authority is set to spend ₹1,304 crore on developing civic facilities in the city in the 2020-21 financial year. The works include both that are ongoing and in the pipeline such as new water supply lines, sewer lines, horticulture and traffic services.

“We have started work on some projects and tenders have been awarded for some out of ₹1,304 crore budget. We have made sure that all ongoing works are fast-tracked and the remaining works started at the earliest as we want to use up the budget this fiscal itself. These projects will help us in further enhancing civic facilities in the city and will benefit residents immensely,” Rajiv Tyagi general, manager, Noida authority, said.

The authority will spend ₹ 635 crore on civil works, ₹13 crore on sewage treatment plant related works, ₹209 crore on electrical works, ₹97 crore on Noida traffic cell, ₹125 crore on horticulture works and ₹225 crore on water or sewer related works.

The authority has already executed agreements with private parties for projects to the tune of ₹856 crore and these works are on in full swing. They include about 900 small works pertaining to civil, electrical, sewer, horticulture and water services such as pruning of trees and repair of sewer network. The work also includes changes in design of roads or construction of U-turns in order to address traffic congestion issues.

Officials said several of these projects were taken up on the suggestions of residents, while some were initiated by the authority itself. Once the budget is sanctioned by the authority board, it starts the process of hiring a private contractor to carry out the requisite work.