Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / 10 fodder houses gutted in Dankaur

10 fodder houses gutted in Dankaur

Greater Noida: A massive fire gutted around 10 fodder houses -- small shed-like structures for storing food for livestock -- at Thasrana village in Dankaur on Saturday morning, the...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: A massive fire gutted around 10 fodder houses -- small shed-like structures for storing food for livestock -- at Thasrana village in Dankaur on Saturday morning, the police said.

Locals spotted the incident and informed the police at 7am. A large quantity of fodder and dung cakes were kept in the temporary houses which went into flames, the police said.

“There were about 10 fodder houses in the field. We do not know how the fire took place, but it swiftly spread around the spot and the fodder houses were gutted,” said Nitin Kumar, a resident of Thasrana village.

Anil Kumar Pandey, SHO, Dankaur police station, said that a police team reached the spot and called a fire tender. “The fire was doused in half-an-hour. There was no injury to any person in the incident. Police have not received any complaint in this regard,” he said.



The police said that the exact reason of incident is not known. “We have been informing people not to burn stubble and other materials since the air quality is poor in Noida and Greater Noida. We will take action if we find role of any person in the incident,” the SHO said.

On October 19, the Dankaur police had booked a farmer for burning stubble in his field. The complainant, Mohit Sharma who is the lekhpal (local revenue officer), said that the farmer had harvested crops and then burnt the stubble in the same field.

Last Saturday, the Jewar police had also registered a case against three farmers for allegedly burning crop stubble in their fields. In his police complaint, Vipin Kumar, a lekhpal, said that he was conducting an inspection when he found incidents of stubble burning at three different locations in Jewar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:12 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Kohli likely to retain same playing XI
Oct 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Centre extends the deadline to file tax returns to Dec 31
Oct 25, 2020 00:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.