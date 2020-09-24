₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November

The 4,000 capacity multi-sports complex, with facilities for 12 indoor sports, is nearing completion in Sector 21 and will soon be opened to public, the Noida authority said Thursday.

“We have a target to finish and open the project by November-end. We are carrying out the finishing work at the complex that will offer facilities for 12 indoor games under one roof,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium has been built at a cost of ₹101 crore and has the capacity to accommodate 4,000 people. It will have separate courts and facilities for badminton, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, fencing, boxing, weight lifting and taekwondo.

Apart from all these, a shooting range with a seating capacity of nearly 800 is also coming up neat the indoor facility.

These two projects are located inside the Noida Stadium, which is being developed as an integrated sports facility in the heart of the city.

As the work on this project and also on a shooting range is nearing completion, the authority has also started the process to hire a private agency to take care of the maintenance and operations of multi-purpose indoor stadium. Any interested private agency can submit a proposal by October 5 this year, said officials.

“The authority has spent Rs13.97 crore on the range that will provide facility for 10M Pistol, and 25M & 50M Rifle practice and events,” said Tyagi.

“The work on the indoor stadium was started on February 12, 2015, with a completion target of June 30, 2018. The shooting range work started on October 12, 2015 with a deadline of March 31, 2018. However, both projects got delayed due to the slow pace of work, said officials.

Once these facilities are opened to the public, it will benefit sports enthusiasts and students, said officials.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the indoor stadium for a long time. The authority must deliver it now without any further delay,” said Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Ssector 12, a regular to the Noida Stadium.