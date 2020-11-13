11 persons injured as two buses collided in Dadri

Greater Noida:

Eleven passengers were injured when two UP roadways buses collided on National Highway 91 in Dadri due to poor visibility on Thursday morning. One bus was going to Bareilly while the second was on route to Shikohabad depot in Firozabad.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO Dadri police station, said the accident happened at about 11:45 pm when the first bus driver suddenly applied brakes and the second bus hit it from behind near Anandpur Mor.

“Both the buses belonged to UP Roadways and they were moving in the same direction. The buses had passengers going from Noida to their native places in Western UP. It appeared the second bus driver could not spot the bus moving ahead due to fog, which led to the collision,” Chauhan said.

Police said that 11 passengers – eight male and three females – of both buses were injured in the accident. The passengers informed the police and a team from the Dadri police station soon reached the spot. The police team rushed the victims to a private hospital.

“The victims received minor injuries in the accident. They were discharged after treatment. The drivers and conductors of both the buses fled the spot after the accident,” he said.

Police removed the buses from the accident spot and cleared the road. They arranged another bus and sent the commuters to their destination.

Most of the passengers were workers in Noida and Greater Noida who were returning home for Diwali. Police said they have not received any complaint in this regard.