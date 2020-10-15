Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / 11 rescued as storage space in Sector 10 catches fire in Noida

11 rescued as storage space in Sector 10 catches fire in Noida

Eleven people were rescued from a burning building in sector 10 on Thursday morning.The fire was reported around 10.30am at the third floor of a four-storey building in A...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Eleven people were rescued from a burning building in sector 10 on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10.30am at the third floor of a four-storey building in A block.

“A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot, but because it was a storage space, it was extremely congested and the smoke was very dense. There were people trapped on the floor above and there was only one staircase. But we managed to help them get down eventually,” said Sanjeev Kumar Singh, fire station officer, Phase 1.

The trapped people were rescued via the terrace and it took more than an hour to completely control the fire.



Officials of the fire departments said that a short circuit may have caused the fire and because the storage space was cluttered, it spread quickly but was contained to only one floor.

In a separate incident, the house of a Ghaziabad based man in sector 37 caught fire on Wednesday night.

“The incident was reported around 8 pm. The owner, Vibhore, has a house in Ghaziabad also where his wife lives. The fire was contained in less than an hour and the only damage was to his flat,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

He said that prima facie it seems that the man himself lit the fire under the influence of alcohol.

“When we reached the spot, the stench of kerosene oil and alcohol was strong suggesting that he himself lit the fire. He did not suffer any injuries in the incident,” said the SHO.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 15, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Senior Delhi cop to help foreign attendees of Tablighi event return home
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
Schools in Maharashtra to train students in traffic rules and road safety
Oct 15, 2020 23:31 IST
Miscreants set 5 vehicles ablaze in different parts of Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2020 23:30 IST
Deaths climb to 14 in Ujjain hooch tragedy; Shivraj Chouhan orders SIT probe
Oct 15, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.