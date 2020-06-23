Sections
Home / Noida / 11-year-old found dead at home

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:07 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

An eleven-year-old boy was allegedly found hanging in his home in an area under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to police, the incident came to light around 9.30 am when the boy’s older sister saw him hanging from a fan in their rented accommodation.

“The boy was brought down while the father was informed. He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official.

The boy had been alone in the house at the time of the incident. His mother works with a private hospital while the father is employed at a factory.



No note was recovered at the spot and police officers are not ruling out that it could be a death by suicide, accident, or murder. None of the neighbours have also reported seeing anything suspicious, they said.

“The body was sent for an autopsy and we will wait for the report to ascertain the cause of death. All angles are being probed for now,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

He said that so far the family has also not mentioned any reason as to why the boy may harm himself and they have not filed any criminal complaint as well.

“A probe is underway and we will know more after the autopsy tomorrow,” said the DCP.

