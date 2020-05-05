13 new Covid-19 cases in Noida, total reaches 192

Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Seven people, including a child, were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for Covid-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 109.

Updated: May 05, 2020 17:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, Noida

Uttar Pradesh police personnel screen vehicles, at Mayur Vihar Border, in Noida, India, on May 04, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Thirteen people, including two healthcare workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 192, officials said.

“A total of 52 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of them were positive and the rest were Covid-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 192,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

“So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 83 active cases in the district,” he said.



The recovery rate of patients is 56.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

