13 psychiatric patients, 6 staff of Greater Noida facility test Covid positive

A total of 13 patients and six staffers at a Greater Noida psychiatry rehabilitation centre tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

A rapid response team was soon dispatched to the centre, along with the Covid-19 nodal officer. While the patients and doctors were all asymptomatic, an entire floor of the rehab centre itself has been converted into a special Covid-19 isolation centre where the patients are kept.

According to the management staff at Shanti Home mental health and rehabilitation centre, a special psychiatric centre at alpha-2 in Greater Noida, a total of 70 people that includes 40 patients took the rapid antigen test as a precautionary measure on Wednesday at a special testing nearby camp.

“We have 40 patients here who have psychiatric needs and are being treated and rehabilitated by specialists so that they can move back to society and undertake the normal routine themselves. Though the patients did not go out since March, not even on an outing, we still decided to take the test at a camp held at a community centre nearby. Later the day, a total of 19 people were found positive. Soon officials arrived and after several brainstorming, it was decided to convert an entire floor into a special isolation ward. They will stay in quarantine for at least 14 days. We have also received the medicines from the team and are in touch with them,” said Dr Sumit Kumar, the resident doctor of the Shanti Home.

Officials said that since the patients required special attention, they took the situation as an opportunity and decided to convert a section of the rehabilitation centre into a specially designated isolate centre where if the need arises other mental or psychiatric patients from elsewhere could also, be quarantined.

“The rapid response team was rushed to the centre as we go to know about the case. They are in constant touch with the doctors at the centre. The issues here was that the psychiatric patients have different needs and medical history, so it did not seem right to send them to other Covid-19 hospitals. Even as we have enough beds at the designated hospitals, the staff there is not specially trained to take care of psychiatric patients. We inspected the rehab centre and found it had good infrastructure, and isolated all the patients there only,” said Alok Pratap Singh, Tehsildar Sadar and the Covid-19 Nodal officer of the region.

He added that since the district doesn’t have any designated Covid-19 centre to take care of patients with special needs or psychiatric disorder, they now have an option.

“The centre already has its specialist, rest the rapid team will keep visiting and assist them with Covid-19 care. We can also use the rehab centre in case someone with special needs is found Covid-19 positive,” said Singh.

One of the most affected districts of the state, a total of 4,962 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar. On Wednesday, 65 new cases were reported in the city, while one fatality of Covid-19 happened after a gap of eight days, pushing the death toll in the district to 41.

Meanwhile, 97 patients got discharged since Tuesday. The number of active cases, however, stands at 679, while 4,242 patients have got discharged till date. The recovery rate of patients in the district is 85.48 per cent.