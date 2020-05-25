Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / 14 more test Covid-19 positive in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases rise to 359

14 more test Covid-19 positive in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases rise to 359

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Noida

Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said. (File photo for representation)

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 10,222 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for Covid-19 testing.

“Since yesterday, 199 samples were sent to government laboratories and 144 to private laboratories for testing of Covid-19,” he said.



“On Monday, 14 people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 359. Five patients were discharged on Monday and a total 235 patients have recovered so far. There are 119 active cases now,” the officer said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute
May 25, 2020 22:51 IST
Balbir Singh Senior was a legend across the border too
May 25, 2020 22:49 IST
Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.