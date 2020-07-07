Sections
Home / Noida / 14-year-old boy held for raping minor in Greater Noida

14-year-old boy held for raping minor in Greater Noida

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:23 IST

By Asian News International, Greater Noida

Parents and members of various organisations stage a protest against sexual violence against children. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes)

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were known to each other.

“The incident took place on July 4 when the minor girl and the accused had gone to the forest,” Vranda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of police, women cell said.

A case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway, she said.



