Sections
Home / Noida / 2 criminals arrested after gunfight with police in UP’s Noida

2 criminals arrested after gunfight with police in UP’s Noida

The accused has previously been jailed in a criminal case and was absconding in a murder case too, the ADCP said, adding his police records were being checked further.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Noida

The accused has been identified as Vikram Singh, a native of Ghaziabad, who suffered an injury on his leg during a retaliatory fire by the police. (HT Archive)

Two alleged criminals were held after suffering injuries in gunfights with the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar in separate incidents on Tuesday, officials said.

In the first incident, Suraj Tanwar was held, but his partner managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out on the Yamuna Pusta in Noida’s Sector 128 around 8 pm, the officials said. “The duo was on a motorcycle which did not have any registration plate. When gestured by the police to stop for a check, they opened fire and tried to flee instead of stopping, prompting a retaliation by the policemen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“One of the two men, Suraj, got injured and was held, while his partner escaped. The accused was then taken to a hospital for treatment,” Singh said. During initial probe, the accused confessed to his involvement in the June 30 shootout at a fuel station in Noida where a salesman was targeted for money, the officer said.

The accused has previously been jailed in a criminal case and was absconding in a murder case too, the ADCP said, adding his police records were being checked further. An illegal firearm was seized from the possession of the accused and further proceedings in the case were being carried out at the local Expressway police station, officials said.



Later around midnight, a wanted criminal, allegedly involved in robberies at houses, was injured in gunfight with the police in Greater Noida (West), Additional DCP, Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Singh, a native of Ghaziabad, who suffered an injury on his leg during a retaliatory fire by the police, he said. “The accused and his partner were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted near Cherry County police post in Bisrakh area.

They opened fire on the police and tried to escape. Vikram was held but his partner managed to escape. A combing operation is underway to find him,” Aggarwal said. The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SIIB innovates on teaching methods amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 08, 2020 13:25 IST
upGrad doubles revenue per quarter - looks to close FY’21 with INR 1200 crore run rate
Jul 08, 2020 13:21 IST
Six Covid-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan
Jul 08, 2020 13:18 IST
Bengaluru man insists on institutional quarantine for wife returning from Punjab
Jul 08, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.