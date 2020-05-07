Sections
Home / Noida / 2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested

2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested

The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the officials said.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Noida

Noida, India - April 27, 2020: Voluters during a disinfection drive at Child Specialist hospital during lockdown, Sector 30. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

A coronavirus patient was allegedly molested by two staffers at a private hospital in Greater Noida where she was undergoing treatment, with the police on Thursday arresting the accused, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the officials said.

After the matter came to light, an FIR was registered at the Knowledge Park police station against the two staffers -- a sanitation worker and a store worker -- on a complaint by the hospital authorities.

“Accused Luvkush and Praveen were booked under IPC 354 (attempt to outrage modesty) and have been arrested,” a police spokesperson said.



A spokesperson for Sharda Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, said the two staffers were hired by another agency engaged by it for the work and they have been removed from their jobs.

“As the matter came to light, the two were immediately removed from the job and their hiring agency was informed about it. They have tendered an apology. On our part, we gave a complaint to the police so that action could be taken against the two,” the hospital spokesperson told PTI. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Pandemic brings panic, solidarity to Polish sex industry
May 07, 2020 18:27 IST
Delhi akharas empty out as lockdown halts home supplies for wrestlers
May 07, 2020 18:25 IST
Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15
May 07, 2020 18:24 IST
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
May 07, 2020 18:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.