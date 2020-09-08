20-year-old arrested in Noida with 50kg cannabis

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly 50kg of cannabis.

The police said that the suspect, Mohit Rai, was arrested near Sector 74 roundabout with the contraband worth Rs 5 lakh in his car. The suspect is from Champaran district in Bihar and currently lives in Sector 53 in Noida, a police spokesperson said. The police have also seized the car used by the suspect to allegedly smuggle cannabis.

“He was arrested with 50 kg of cannabis, which is worth about Rs 5 lakh,found in his car . The cannabis has been seized and the car being used in the crime has been impounded,” the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against the suspect at the Sector 49 police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.