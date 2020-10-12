Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / 21 injured as tractor rams tree in Noida

21 injured as tractor rams tree in Noida

Noida: As many as 21 labourers were injured when the tractor they were travelling on lost control and crashed into a tree in Sector 15 on Sunday evening.According to police...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: As many as 21 labourers were injured when the tractor they were travelling on lost control and crashed into a tree in Sector 15 on Sunday evening.

According to police officials, the accident took place when the labourers, 10 of them women, were returning to their homes in various parts of Noida after finishing work at a construction site near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“There was some problem with the steering wheel of the tractor. The driver lost control of the vehicle, but had enough time to crash it into a tree so as to not cause a bigger accident. Due to the crash, the tractor stopped and all of us sustained injuries. But we were lucky not to have suffered too much damage,” said Mahesh Singh, one of the passengers who is a resident of JJ Colony.

The police said that they received a call on the police helpline about the incident after which a team was rushed to the spot.

“There were 21 people on the vehicle and all of them had some injury or the other. They were taken to the district hospital, from where all of them, except one, were later discharged after treatment. One woman in her twenties had serious injuries, and she is still undergoing treatment,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

“It seems that there was a malfunction with the steering wheel of the tractor that led to the crash. No other cause has been found. No complaint has been filed in this case yet,” said the SHO.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Farmers’ rail roko stir bleeds Ludhiana’s industrial sector
Oct 13, 2020 02:14 IST
Covid loosens its deadly grip over Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Two middle-aged men held with fake currency notes in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 02:10 IST
Curfew gone, late-night revellers are back in Ludhiana
Oct 13, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.