21 labourers booked for trying to go to Bihar amid lockdown

As many as 21 construction workers were booked by the Sector 24 police on Tuesday evening for trying to catch a bus to go back to their homes in Bihar.

According to the labourers, there was a rumour going around that there would be buses available to take them home.

The incident was reported from the Morna bus stand around 6pm when nearly 100 daily wage earners gathered in hopes to catch buses to their home towns.

“I got a message from another worker who said that we could get a ride back home on buses from here. Even our contractor had heard the rumour about the buses leaving. But when we got here, the police told us that the buses were only for students and there was nothing for us at the moment... Most of us are from Bihar,” said Raj Nihal, a construction worker living at a site in Sector 34 who belongs to Muzaffarpur.

The labourers said that they have been stuck in Noida for more than a month now without work and wages, relying on the generosity of the public for essentials.

After the crowd gathered, the police tried to disperse most of them but a few gathered at the Morna police post and started creating a ruckus after which more police intervened.

“Most of the labourers left after it became clear that there were no buses. But, 21 people were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for violating the guidelines of the lockdown. They were later released after being granted interim bail and were asked to go back to their dwellings,” Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, said.

The police said that when buses do ply for migrants, the information will be shared with them. However, Tuesday’s incident was based on a rumour that circulated among the workers.

“We are investigating the matter to trace the source of the rumour. Due legal action will be taken once the individual(s) is identified,” said the ACP.

This is not the first incident wherein migrants have been desperate to leave the city to go back home. On May 1, 36 migrants from Bihar who live in Sector 8 had been booked by the Noida police for attempting to leave the district in a mini-truck.

A nationwide lockdown had been first announced on March 24 after which the country witnessed massive migrant movement on its way home in light of lack of work and resources.