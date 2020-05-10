Sections
Home / Noida / 218 Covid-19 cases, 135 discharged; Noida’s recovery rate at 61.92%

218 Covid-19 cases, 135 discharged; Noida’s recovery rate at 61.92%

The number of people cured of the disease in the district reaches 135 and that of active cases comes down to 81, the officials said.

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Noida

Medical professional seen inside district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown, in Noida, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Two more people, including an octogenarian woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 218, officials said on Sunday.

On a brighter note, 14 more patients got discharged from a hospital after treatment for Covid-19. With this, the number of people cured of the disease in the district reaches 135 and that of active cases comes down to 81, the officials said.

“Total 33 reports have been received in the last 24 hours of which two were positive and the rest negative for Covid-19,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said, adding that the number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 218.

The new patients are a 40-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, both from Noida’s sector 22, the officer said in a statement.



Also, 14 patients – six women and eight men – were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday after successful Covid-19 treatment, he said.

“So far, 135 of the 218 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 81 active cases in the district,” the surveillance officer said.

The recovery rate of patients is 61.92 per cent, as per official statistics of the district administration.

