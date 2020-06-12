23-year-old shot and injured by cousin over construction of illegal speed breaker

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Surajpur police on Friday for allegedly shooting at his cousin who objected to the construction of an unauthorised speed breaker near his house.

The incident was reported from Lakhanwali village on Thursday night. The victim, Arun, 23, was on his way home on his motorcycle when the shooting took place. According to the complaint given by his family to the police, Arun objected to some relatives who were constructing an unauthorised speed breaker near his house. “Our relatives asked him to go back the same way he had come and when he refused, an argument broke out. Some of our other family members reached the spot while others came in a car. All of a sudden one of them fired at him after which they fled the spot,” said Rajendra Singh, Arun’s father, who is also the complainant in the case.

Arun received a bullet injury in his right hand, and was rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida where he underwent treatment. He is now out of any imminent danger, the police said.

A case was registered against four relatives of the victim under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police later arrested his cousin, Bali Ram, in connection with the shooting.

“Three other suspects are on the run and a search is on for them. The victim had objected to the construction of a speed breaker which was unauthorised (such constructions are under the purview of the Greater Noida authority). The matter escalated and ended in the shooting. Arun is, however, out of danger now, and a probe in the matter is underway,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.