24-year-old man critically injured while trying to resist car robbery

A 24-year-old man was critically injured while trying to stop unidentified carjackers from fleeing with his car on Wednesday night, about a 100 metres from his house in Noida’s Sector 62, the police said.

Akshay Kalra had left his house in Stellar Park, a housing society in Noida’s Sector 62, in a white Hyundai Creta car at 10.45 pm, the police said. However, more than a one-and-a-half hours later, a police team found him unconscious on the road with several injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (zone 1), said around 12.22am a police control room vehicle found Kalra lying unconscious on the road. “He was admitted to a private hospital and the police informed his family members. He has received injuries on his head and body,” he said.

According to his family, Akshay is a final-year B.Tech student, while a spokesperson of a Noida-based private university, where he was studying, said the 24-year-old had finished his course after clearing the fourth-year exams held in June-July.

Gulshan Kalra, victim’s father, said that on Wednesday night Akshay told his mother that he is going outside and would return soon. “He was returning home when some criminals robbed him of his car and hurt him grievously. It was the police who found Akshay injured on the road. The police contacted me with Akshay’s phone and told me about the incident,” said Gulshan, who came to Noida on Thursday morning from Kanpur where we is deployed as a chief engineer with the Life Insurance Corporation of India. “Akshay has received critical injuries and is on ventilator support in the ICU. He is not in a condition to talk as well,” he said.

Fortis Hospital refused to comment on Akshay’s condition.

Based on the father’s complaint, the Sector 58 police have registered a case against unknown suspects under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Love Kumar, additional police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, along with the Noida DCP and other police personnel visited the crime spot and also met the victim’s family members. Kumar said a primary probe indicates that some criminals snatched the victim’s car and hit him for putting up resistance. “We have assigned teams to arrest the suspects,” he said. The criminals also took Akshay’s wallet. The police said they are investigating the incident from all angles and not ruling out the possibility of personal enmity. Four police teams are working on the case.

The police reviewed footage from the CCTV cameras at Stellar Park society. The camera shows Akshay leaving from the society, but there is no CCTV camera where the crime took place, the police added.

A police officer investigating the case, requesting anonymity, said the police found some shattered windshield glasses near the crime spot. “It is possible the criminals smashed the windshield glass in order to stop the victim.”

Security in-charge of Stellar Park Apartments’, Ghanshyam Singh, said Akshay had left the society in his car around 10.45 pm according to the society’s CCTV camera footage. “We checked the society’s CCTV camera and found he drove towards the left side. However, he was found injured on a stretch that is on the right side of the society. It appears he was returning home when the criminals stole his car and hurt him,” Singh said.

Stellar Park Apartments has 83 flats and 62 of them are occupied. Society’s RWA president Pradeep Mishra said the criminals fled with Akshay’s car and purse while his phone was found at the spot. “We feel the police should step up security steps around the society. The criminals should be arrested soon. A residents’ delegation will soon meet Noida police officials over safety issues,” he said.