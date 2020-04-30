Sections
24-year-old woman kills herself in Noida’s Phase 2

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:53 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed herself at her house on Sunday in an area that comes under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction. The police said her body was found Monday morning and no note was recovered from the spot.

The incident was reported from a village where the woman lived with her husband and younger sister, 20, in a rented house. According to police officers, the family is from Bareilly and the husband had gone there before the lockdown and was unable to come back to Noida.

The sisters, who earlier worked for a private company nearby, were stuck at home in Noida due to the lockdown.

“The two sisters were sleeping on the terrace on Sunday night. When the younger sister woke up in the morning and came downstairs, she found the woman hanging from a fan in a room. The sister immediately called the police helpline,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.



The police said a team was rushed to the spot and the woman’s body was sent for an autopsy.

“The reason behind the suicide remains unclear. Even the sister could not think of anything that was troubling the woman. She said that there was no history of any mental health disorder and that everything seemed fine. The autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death,” said the SHO.

However, police officers said the family is economically weaker, and three had lost their factory jobs amid the lockdown. The financial hardships and the husband’s absence may have led the woman to take the extreme step, though the reason behind the extreme step will be clear only after a thorough investigation, they added.

The woman’s family has been informed about the incident and her body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy. No criminal complaint has been filed in the case so far, police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

