Home / Noida / 240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid-19 curbs in GB Nagar

240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid-19 curbs in GB Nagar

Also, 388 vehicles have been impounded and challans issued to owners of 53,059 vehicles from July 22 till August 22, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Noida

The district police said it registered 83 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the month. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As many as 240 people have been arrested across Noida and Greater Noida in a month for allegedly flouting restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, police said on Saturday.

CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a spot, is in force in the district, adjoining Delhi, while wearing of face cover/masks and social distancing norms are also mandatory outdoors due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The district police said it registered 83 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the month.



“During the period, 83 FIRs were registered and 240 people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to Covid-19 outbreak. A total 1,72,188 vehicles were checked across 200 points in the district and challans issued to 53,059 while another 388 were impounded,” the police said.

It also recovered Rs 56,37,400 in fines from owners of the erring vehicles during the period, according to the statement.

Covid-19 has so far infected over 6,900 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar and claimed 43 lives. The number of active cases as on Saturday was 813 while the recovery rate reached almost 90 per cent, according to official figures.

