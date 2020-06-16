Sections
Home / Noida / 29-year-old patient youngest Covid casualty in GB Nagar , death toll reaches 13

29-year-old patient youngest Covid casualty in GB Nagar , death toll reaches 13

Reports from the National Institute of Biology (NIB) on Tuesday confirmed a 29-year-old man, who died in Sharda hospital on Monday due to a cardio arrest, was positive for the...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Reports from the National Institute of Biology (NIB) on Tuesday confirmed a 29-year-old man, who died in Sharda hospital on Monday due to a cardio arrest, was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Health officials said that the patient, who was a resident of Sector 57, was the first person below 30 years of age to succumb to the infection in the district. The district has had 13 Covid-related deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday reported 27 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 1,038 cases.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said out of 27 positive cases, 16 persons were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining 11 were tested positive at government laboratories. “Of these 27 positives today, while 18 persons have ILI (influenza-like illnesses), two have symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). The remaining seven have been found positive after coming in contact with other infected patients,” he said.

He further said that as many as 15 positive patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. “Apart from the 27 positive patients, 75 other patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. The district now has 500 active cases,” he said.



The CMO, however, said if the cross-notified patients are included in the tally, the overall count of Covid-19 positive cases in the district will go to 1,113.

Dr Ohri further said a total of 13,682 samples have been collected in the district for Covid testing so far. Giving details of the 75 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 23 persons are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 39 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 12 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 places on Tuesday in the district. “A total of 652 patients were screened on Tuesday and 14 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

When asked about rumours about Shardara village, Sector 141 to be made a containment zone soon, the CMO said such speculations cause panic during a pandemic. “There are certain grounds on the basis of which an area cab can be declared a containment zone. Rumours about Shahdara village have been reported to the higher authorities so that they initiate action against those who are spreading misinformation,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.