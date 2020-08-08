Sections
Home / Noida / 3 feared dead as car falls into canal in Ghaziabad

3 feared dead as car falls into canal in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on the National Highway-9 on Friday night, an official said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ghaziabad

Three people are feared dead as the car they were travelling in fell into a canal

Three people are feared dead as a car en route to Chandigarh from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly fell into a canal near Ghaziabad’s Masuri town, an official said on Saturday.

Its driver, identified as Pankaj, was saved as he managed to come out of it and tried to swim out of the canal. The official said the incident took place on the National Highway-9 on Friday night around 1.30 am when the car driver lost his way and took a wrong turn.

Police called an NDRF team for the rescue operation and the car was pulled out by a crane. SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said they are trying to locate the three youths feared drowned. According to him, four friends were travelling in the car when the accident took place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotika donates Rs 25 lakh, medical equipment to Tanjore govt hospital
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
Aug 08, 2020 15:44 IST
MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Aug 08, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.