3 held, 450 vehicles penalised for lockdown violation; Noida-Delhi border stays sealed

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

As of Thursday, 302 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths. (HT photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

Three people were arrested and 450 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying the lockdown, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The district police re-iterated that the Noida-Delhi border was sealed for movement, except for emergencies or essential services and for people having administration-issued passes.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“One FIR was registered on Thursday for lockdown violation and three people were arrested. A total of 1,245 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 450 of them, while another five were impounded,” the police said in a statement.



The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Metro rail services, all educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and other spaces like these continue to remain closed as the lockdown was extended till May 31, officials said.

Stadium and sports complexes can re-open but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are completely banned, they added.

People’s movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential works, while officials have cautioned those over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, 302 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 209 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

