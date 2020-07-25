3 held in Ghaziabad for duping unemployed youths on pretext of providing jobs

The gang had duped job seekers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. Investigation into the racket has unearthed a fake call centre being run by them, police said. (Representational Photo )

Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly duping youths on the pretext of providing them jobs in multinational companies, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said they were running a fake job website and charging money from gullible youths in the name of entry fees, registration and no-objection certificates.

They also used to get personal data of job seekers from other websites and withdraw money from their bank accounts, the officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravi Chauhan, Pramod Sagar and Vikas, all residents of Noida, police said. According to the police, during interrogation, Chauhan confessed to have earned over Rs 1 crore by duping job seekers. Another member of the gang, Ajit Paswan, is on the run and a hunt is on to nab him, they said.

The gang had duped job seekers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. Investigation into the racket has unearthed a fake call centre being run by them, police said.

Five debit cards, two laptops, six mobile phones, 167 pre-activated and blank SIM cards, were among the items seized from the accused, the SSP said.