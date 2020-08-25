Sections
3 killed after vehicle rams divider on Yamuna Expressway near Delhi

3 killed after vehicle rams divider on Yamuna Expressway near Delhi

The bodies were stuck in the damaged vehicle and villagers from the nearby area gathered to assist in the rescue operation.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Noida

The people were travelling from different cities of Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana. (HT File photo)

Three people, including driver and a minor child, were killed and 16 were injured when a passenger vehicle crashed into the divider on Tuesday afternoon on 165-kilometre long Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida.

“The accident took place at 60 Milestone under Naujheel police station of Mathura around 1pm on Tuesday. There were as many as 19 people travelling in the vehicle. Three of them died on the spot while 16 others were injured,” informed Shirish Chand, superintendent of police, Mathura (Rural Area).

“The driver was killed in the accident when the vehicle rammed the divider. The injured have been admitted to Kailash Hospital and those in serious condition are admitted at Nayati Hospital,” the SP said.

The people were travelling from different cities of Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana. The bodies were stuck in the damaged vehicle and villagers from the nearby area gathered to assist in the rescue operation.



“Exact reasons are yet to be found but the driver sleeping at the wheel cannot be ruled out,” the SP added.

“Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and injured but the prime focus was on arranging treatment for the people in critical condition,” said the officer.

Dead bodies were sent for post mortem in Mathura.

