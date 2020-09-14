Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / 3-year-old dies after father allegedly smashes her on floor during fight: Police

3-year-old dies after father allegedly smashes her on floor during fight: Police

Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place around 9.30 am at their home in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:52 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Noida

The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A three-year-old girl died in a fight between her parents during which she was allegedly smashed on the floor by her father in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday, police said.

Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place around 9.30 am at their home in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

“When a local police team reached the spot, the woman was found injured and the child was found dead. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“An inquiry from neighbours and other locals revealed that the man was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. They had a major fight day before yesterday also,” Singh said.



The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police.

The accused also informed the family of his wife Renu that the child has died but told them it happened due to some other reason, the police said.

“He tried to misinform his in-laws,” the Additional DCP said, adding that it prima facie appears that Amit killed his child and wounded his wife.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station and efforts are on to arrest the man, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Sep 14, 2020 12:50 IST
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Sep 14, 2020 13:03 IST
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 IST
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
Sep 14, 2020 10:42 IST

latest news

US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:00 IST
Ankita says ‘it’s already 3 months’ since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sep 14, 2020 13:00 IST
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16% in August
Sep 14, 2020 12:57 IST
News Updates from Hindustan Times: Row over Question Hour removal on day 1 of monsoon session and all the latest news
Sep 14, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.