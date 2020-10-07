30 booked for drinking in public, harassing women in Noida

In a special drive aimed at the safety of women, Noida police on Tuesday night booked at least 30 men across the district for drinking in public and harassment.

The drive was carried out by teams from local police stations and personnel from the special unit of women police formed in August.

According to police, the teams covered 38 vulnerable spots in a three-hour operation.

“These areas were identified taking into account both police input and feedback from the public, including suggestions received on the women helpline,” joint commissioner of police, law and order, Luv kumar, said.

The drive mostly focussed on public markets and parks across the district.

“We had inputs from women in sector 29 that a few nefarious characters hang out at the open gym and ogle women there. Taking such feedback into account, these areas were targeted and 30 people across the district were booked for either public drinking or harassment,” Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and children safety, said.

Police said 536 suspicious characters were questioned, most of whom were let go after questioning and warnings. Some of the police teams were in plainclothes for surprise checks.

The suspects were booked under section 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code while a few were booked under section 151 of the CrPC.

Those found involved in harassment were released in the care of a guardian after warning, police said.

The department plans to take community policing further by letting women accompany patrolling teams.

“We will invite women to work with these patrolling teams. It will improve public-police dynamics and empower them further. The plan is under works and we will soon roll it out for the public,” said Shukla.