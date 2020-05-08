35 persons evacuated from Singapore lodged in Noida quarantine facility

The Gautam BUdh Nagar district administration Friday picked up from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi 35 persons who were evacuated from Singapore by the central government.

These persons are from Uttar Pradesh and were taken to the community health centre in Noida’s Bhangel for a health check-up as per the Covid-19 protocol and thereafter shifted to a paid quarantine facility in Greater Noida. They have been screened for symptoms at the airport and their details were noted before being handed over to the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Of the 35, six are from Gautam Budh Nagar and the remaining are from Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Deoria, Lucknow and Deoria. All are currently in 14-day quarantine at the Savoy Suites at Pari Chowk which has been developed into a paid quarantine facility by the district administration. At the end of the quarantine period, they will be tested again,” said Anwar Sheikh, district development officer, GB Nagar.

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department also identified 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday afternoon, taking the total number of cases from the district to 214.

Multiple officials, who did not wish to be named, said they were in the process of identifying the source of infection from over half the total cases. With the death of a 60-year-old on Friday, the district suffered its first fatality due to the virus.

Among the new cases are four from slums of Sector 9. They include an 18-year-old and 30-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old and 26-year-old man. The district administration is conducting medical camps in the slums of sectors 5, 8, 9 and 10. Around 38 people have been found positive for the infection from the slums of these sectors till date.

One elderly couple aging 59-year-old woman and 60-year-old man from sector 19 were also found positive for the coronavirus. The couple was symptomatic after which they got themselves checked.

A 42-year-old woman from sector 150 was also identified and she contracted the infection from her father-in-law. A 20-year-old man from Jalvayu Vihar in PI 3 area of Greater Noida was also found positive, and he got infected through a known person who was earlier found positive.

A 25-year-old factory worker from Greater Noida’s Yakubpur village was also found COVID-19 positive after his employer got him checked following few symptoms. A 42-year-old man from the CHI 2 area of Greater Noida was also tested and found positive for Covid-19 in Delhi.

In another development, 10 patients were discharged after completing the Covid-19 treatment successfully. Eight patients were discharged from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in sector 30 and two from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

By Friday night, the health department collected a total of 3898 samples. A total of 214 cases have come out positive while 118 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 95 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 332 persons are under institutional quarantine.