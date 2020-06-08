Sections
Home / Noida / 4 killed as speeding car falls into drain in Greater Noida

4 killed as speeding car falls into drain in Greater Noida

There were five people in the car and one of them survived the accident in Bisrakh area.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

Those dead have been identified as S Balakrishnan, N Ram Subramnyam, Jagdeeshan and Ronal Meeka. (HT file photo)

Four people died allegedly after they lost control over their car and it fell into a drain in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

There were five people in the car and one of them survived the accident in Bisrakh area, they said.

“Three of them died at the spot and two were rushed to a nearby hospital where one more succumbed while the fifth person is undergoing treatment,” a police statement said.

“They all were in a Maruti WagonR, which has a registration number of Delhi,” it stated.



Those dead have been identified as S Balakrishnan, N Ram Subramnyam, Jagdeeshan and Ronal Meeka, police said, adding V Hariharan is hospitalised.

