40-year-old man poses as doctor in Greater Noida, arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Noida police Sunday night from a private hospital in Greater Noida for allegedly working as a doctor without a license and issuing fake medical certificates.

The suspect was identified as Rakesh Kumar Thakur, a resident of Crossing Republik, who had been posing as a doctor without a license and running the private hospital illegally for the past few years, the police said. The matter had come to light when a complaint was filed against the suspect by a retired colonel.

“My son and daughter-in-law were involved in a domestic dispute in 2017. My daughter-in-law had produced a medical certificate signed by Thakur from a private hospital in Sector 68 alleging that she had been assaulted and suffered injuries. My son even went to prison for four months because of the assault allegations as well. However, when we checked with the health department at that time, we found that there was no such registered hospital in that area,” said Colonel (retd) JR Sharma, in his complaint to the police.

Sharma said that his family then registered a complaint with the Medical Council of India (MCI), and it was later found that the medico-legal certificate produced in the case was forged.

A complaint was then lodged with the police and based on Sharma’s complaint a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station on Sunday against the suspect and his compounder (who worked with him in 2017) under sections 419 (impersonation), 465 (punishment for forgery), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 196 (using evidence known to be false), 197 (Issuing or signing false certificate) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Indian Medical Council Act.

Police officers said that their initial probe found Thakur to be a quack. “ He is not a registered doctor and was arrested from a hospital in Greater Noida which he was running illegally. We checked with the MCI and he was not registered with them. He had also issued a fake medical certificate in an ongoing case,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Ankur Aggarwal.

The police said they are identifying other cases wherein the suspect may have issued fake medical certificates. A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, also said that action will also be taken against the woman who used the fake medical documents, and any other persons involved in the issuing of forged certificates.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.