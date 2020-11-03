43 big construction sites install CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring in Noida and Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: At least 24 major construction sites in Ghaziabad and 19 in Noida have installed CCTV cameras on their premises for real-time monitoring by the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The measure has been taken up on directions of UPPCB for the 16 non-attainment cities in the state which have high levels of air pollution.

The state pollution board had issued directions in September, asking big construction sites, having area of 20,000 square metres and above, to install CCTV cameras on their premises. Following the directions, 24 of 34 big construction sites in Ghaziabad have installed cameras and also handed over the control to the UPPCB’s regional office. In Noida, 19 such sites were identified and officials said that the work for handing over their control will be completed within this week as all the 19 sites have installed the cameras.

“We have now received control of 24 sites in Ghaziabad. Of the rest 10, seven are shut at present while we have recommended penalty for one site where the cameras were not installed. Two other sites have been issued notices for three days after which we may recommend penalty if they fail to provide us control,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB at Ghaziabad.

Apart from the construction sites, UPPCB had also directed all the air polluting units to install cameras facing their chimneys and provide their control to the regional officer.

“Initially, the directions were given by us at local level, but later in October, the state pollution board gave directions for all polluting units to install cameras in 16 non-attainment cities. Since the directions were received late and the state board had given deadline of October 15, we have asked the units to get the work completed within this week. Else, we will recommend penalties against them. The units, which are shut at present, will also have to install cameras before they open up,” Sharma added.

According to the officials, the Ghaziabad district has presence of about 290 air polluting units which use fuel such as wood and coal, and need to install cameras facing their chimneys so that emission can be monitored real-time during day or night.

Most of the construction sites have installed cameras near the place of storage of construction material and the area where loading and unloading of construction material from vehicles is taken up.

In Noida, the officials said that all the major construction sites have installed the cameras. “All sites have installed the cameras. We have only two air polluting units, of which one is shut. The other unit has installed the cameras,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB at Noida.

This is for the first time that UPPCB has given such directions for construction sites and air polluting units in order to keep an eye on emission.

“This activity was long due. Now, it will prove helpful when it comes to monitoring and will also act as a deterrent. However, the controls of cameras should be placed under a dedicated 24x7 control room which should be monitored by dedicated staff and should also have fixed numbers for residents to lodge pollution related complaints,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.