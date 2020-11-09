Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / 472 potholes repaired in Greater Noida

472 potholes repaired in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority said that it has repaired more than 470 potholes during the ongoing drive aimed at making the city roads free of potholes. Under the...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority said that it has repaired more than 470 potholes during the ongoing drive aimed at making the city roads free of potholes. Under the drive, the authority has geo-tagged locations where repairs were needed, and also took pictures of each patch to maintain transparency in work, officials said.

“We have repaired 472 potholes, out of 659 potholes identified in Greater Noida West and Greater Noida East. We will repair the remaining potholes in the next 15 days. Our teams are at work to make sure that all roads stay pothole-free and offer smooth ride to commuters,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority had identified 15,000 square metres are for repair, and has repaired 10,000 square metres so far.

“If the potholes are not repaired properly, then the authority will take action against the officials concerned. And the geo-tagging will help when the pothole was repaired and how much area was repaired,” said a Greater Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.



The authority had in September beginning started the drive in Greater Noida East and on October 7 in Greater Noida West, the officials said.

In Greater Noida, the total length of the main roads, which are 45 to 132 metres wide, is 206 km, while the length of internal roads, which are less than 45 metres wide, is 594 km.

The authority has also launched a helpline at which any resident can file a complaint and get the issue addressed. The officials said any resident can call at 120-2336046, 47, 48, 49 and file a complaint about potholes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

From Lahore to Chandigarh, PEC to mark its 100th year of establishment on November 9
Nov 09, 2020 00:11 IST
Three dead in Shimla road mishap
Nov 09, 2020 00:06 IST
Himachal CM meets Union rly minister, seeks 100% Centre funding for Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail line
Nov 09, 2020 00:06 IST
Dalai Lama greets Joe Biden, says admirer of the US as anchor of liberty, democracy
Nov 09, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.