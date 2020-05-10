5-year-old killed in wall collapse in Dankaur

Sections
Updated: May 10, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 5-year-old boy was killed after an under-construction boundary wall collapsed over him during a dust storm in Dankaur on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Rehan, who was playing with other children near an under-construction structure. Police said the site is an extension of a nearby mosque, and the construction work at the spot was suspended due to the lockdown.

The victim’s father, Mohabbat, works in a factory, while his mother is a homemaker.

Rajnish Tiwari, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said a group of children was playing near the under-construction site in Chuharpur village on Sunday afternoon. “There was a dust storm at the same time, and a portion of the under-construction wall collapsed over the child. There were some other children with them who had a narrow escape. The child was trapped under the wall, and received critical head injuries,” he said.



Local residents rescued the child who was trapped under the debris. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Police investigation shows the boundary wall is an extension of a mosque which is closed since the lockdown came into force. The concrete wall was seven feet high and ten feet wide. The victim’s parents have not filed a complaint in this regard,” he said. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

“We will register a case of negligence if the family files a complaint,” Tiwari said.

