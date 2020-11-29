Sections
56-year-old woman ‘gang-raped’ by cattle thieves in Greater Noida

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: A 56-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by four men who had broken into her house in Greater Noida to steal cattle. The police said a medical examination of the woman has been ordered.

The incident, which took place around 2am on Sunday, was reported from a village under the Dadri police jurisdiction.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was asleep and woke up when she heard noises coming from the cattle shed. The woman said that she saw four masked men armed with lathis trying to steal the cattle.

“When I confronted them, they manhandled me. The men were very aggressive and soon they held me so that I could not scream for help,” she said in her complaint. The woman alleged that she was then gang-raped by the four before they fled with two of her buffaloes.



The woman’s family reported the incident on the police helpline around 4.30am. Later, a complaint was filed by her at Dadri police station after which the unidentified men were booked under sections 376D (gang rape) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Police officials said that a medical examination of the woman was ordered after she filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case based on her complaint. We are waiting for the report of the medical examination to verify the claims and take due action accordingly,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station.

The officials said that the woman’s adult daughter and son were also there, but were unharmed. A search is on for the masked intruders and the stolen cattle, said the police.

