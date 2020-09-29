6.5 lakh vehicles need high-security registration plates in GB Nagar

Around 650,000 vehicles need high-security registration plates (HSRP) in Gautam Budh Nagar. Neighbouring Delhi had last week urged people to upgrade to these plates, which are hard to copy.

The Union ministry of road transport and highway had mandated these plates for those vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, only around 50,000 vehicles have HSRP, according to the regional transport office.

AK Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, (ARTO – administration) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the HSRP is done by the dealers. “There are about 650,000 vehicles that needs HSRP in the district. These vehicles owners need to visit their respective dealers to get it done. They can also book the slot at a website – https://bookmyhsrp.com/,” he said.

G B Nagar has 7.21 lakh vehicles – 2.07 lakh four wheelers, 4.38 lakh two wheelers, 70,000 other commercial vehicles.

HSRPs are tamper-proof and are issued only after the vehicle owner provides information like engine number, chassis number, etc. This is a crucial step in preventing counterfeiting of high security registration plates.

The online booking for HSRP is user friendly as people need to log in where they are asked to select vehicle type – private or commercial. Then they are asked to select fuel type – diesel, petrol, CNG, CNG + petrol, electric vehicle, etc. Users then need to select vehicle modal – two-wheeler or four-wheeler, followed by selection of vehicle manufacturer. The users then selects region and then they are offered dealers’ addresses in the locality.

Pandey said that vehicle owners also need to select the deader and fill the form and provide details like vehicle’s registration number, registration date, chassis number, engine number, email ID, mobile number, etc. They then make fee payment ₹300-400 (two-wheelers) and ₹600-1000 (four-wheelers), depending on the vehicle make, and visit the dealer to get the HSRP. “The vehicle owners need not come to the transport department for this work. This is done by the dealers only,” Pandey said.

The local residents said there is lack of awareness about the initiative. They also said the initiative should be delayed due to Coronavirus. Amit Gupta, president, Prateek Wisteria, Sector 77, said that this exercise should be deferred for six months at least. “There is Coronavirus pandemic and it is not a right time to go ahead with this initiative. If all people flock to the dealer’s shop, this will lead to gathering and spread the disease,” he said.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha – I in Greater Noida, also said that the government should not enforce penalties for not upgrading HSRP. “The people go out only for important works in unlock period. It is difficult for them to queue at the dealers’ shop for HSRP,” he said.

ARTO Pandey said the transport department has not received an official order to impose penalty for HSRP violation.