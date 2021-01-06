63-year-old murder convict dies on way to Noida hospital

A 63-year-old murder convict died while on his way from Luksar jail to a hospital after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday night, said police. The man was identified by a single name as Munawwar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP.

Vipin Mishra, Luksar jail superintendent, said that Munawwar was an inmate since June 24, 2018. “He was charged of murder in the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in Muzaffarnagar a few years ago. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 and later transferred to Gautam Budh Nagar,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Mishra said, he was brought to the jail hospital at 11:30 pm for treatment for chest pain and breathlessness. “When his health deteriorated, the jail doctor referred him to the Noida district hospital,” Mishra said.

He was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy. We have requested the judicial magistrate to conduct a judicial probe into the matter as per norms,” Mishra said.

On October 29, 2020, a 31-year-old under-trial rape suspect had died following chest pain in Luksar Jail. The suspect Sarfaraz, a native of Meerut, was also rushed to Noida’s district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Luksar jail, spread over 90 acres, was inaugurated in April 2014. The jail has 55 women inmates and 2,800 male inmates. The jail management had stopped meeting of inmates’ relatives with the inmates after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. The government has planned if the situation returns to normalcy, the meeting service can resume from February-March 2021.