65-year-old ends life in Greater Noida West

65-year-old ends life in Greater Noida West

The police said they have not found any note from the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy and the police are investigating the matter.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Noida

The security personnel in the society found him wounded and alerted the residents, the police said. They added that the man was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. (HT Archives. Representative image )

A 65-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the balcony of his house in Greater Noida West on Sunday morning.

Harish Chander, deputy superintendent of police, Noida Central, said the man lived with his family in a high-rise apartment. “The family members had dinner and then went to sleep. The elderly man came to the balcony when everyone else was asleep, and allegedly jumped to his death around 6am,” he said.

The security personnel in the society found him wounded and alerted the residents, the police said. They added that the man was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Chander said that a police team had visited the spot after getting information about the incident. “The victim’s family members informed the police that he was depressed because of a prolonged illness,” he said.



The police said they have not found any note from the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy and the police are investigating the matter.

Chander said the Bisrakh police are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the premises as part of the investigation. The man’s family has not filed any complaint to the police yet.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

