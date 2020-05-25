7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for international travellers

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 23:19 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all international travellers reaching the state followed by a seven-day home quarantine. Certain special cases, however, may get exceptions.

Only in cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents travelling with children below the age of 10 years would be permitted to spent all 14 days in home quarantine.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had on May 24 issued guidelines for international travellers coming to India. According to these, a 14-day quarantine was mandatory for all travellers who will also have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Only asymptomatic people are allowed into enter the country while all symptomatic persons will be isolated and taken to medical centres. Positive cases shall be taken to designated Covid-19 centres while all others will isolate themselves at home for at least seven days.

Following these guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has instructed all district administrations and police departments to ensure that the protocols are followed.



“All passengers will be made to sign an undertaking before boarding the aircraft that of the 14 days of quarantine, seven would be spent in institutional quarantine at their own expense and the remaining seven day in isolation at home, where their health must be monitored round the clock,” the order from the UP government said.

The UP government on Sunday had also issued guidelines for domestic travellers as flight operations resumed on Monday after remaining grounded for almost two months. India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24 and the fourth phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31.

