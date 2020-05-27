7 from Zee News among nine discharged, Covid-19 count at 366 in GB Nagar

As many as seven Zee media group employees, who had tested positive for Covid-19, were discharged on Wednesday, after being cured at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said all of them had been admitted to the hospital on May 18. “Of the around 25 Zee media employees who were admitted here, seven have been discharged after treatment,” he said.

Dr Gupta further said the remaining employees of the company are also recovering and may be discharged within the next three or four days.

Meanwhile, the overall tally of positive cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district touched 366 on Wednesday with reports of four new Covid-19 cases.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said the four new Covid-19 cases were of a 36-year-old, a 60-year-old woman and a four-year-old child, all from the same family living in Sector 17. “The fourth positive case was of a 38-year-old woman from Greater Noida West. Of the 366 cases, 253 have been discharged after treatment,while five patients have so far lost their lives and 16 have been cross notified from other districts and states. In all, we now have only 108 active cases,” he said.

Dr Dohre said that apart from seven employees of the news channel, a 27-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were discharged from super speciality paediatric hospital and post graduate teaching institute (Child PGI).

Dr Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Wednesday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sector 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 781 patients were screened today and nine out of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.