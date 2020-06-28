Sections
7 held for illegal mining in Greater Noida

Those held have been identified as Jagvendra, Manoj Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Rajesh Pal, Rambabu Singh, Lalit Kumar and Hari Om, a police spokesperson said.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Noida

An FIR has been registered at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), police said. (HT)

Seven people were arrested in Greater Noida on Sunday allegedly for illegal mining, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.An earthmover (JCB) and a tractor-trolley were also impounded during the mining in a jungle near Khedi Bhanauta village, under the Surajpur police station limits, the police said.

Except for Hari Om, who is a native of nearby Baghat district, all accused are local residents, the spokesperson said.

“One more of their accomplice, who has been identified as local resident Rakam Singh, fled the mining spot and search is underway to arrest him,” the official said.An FIR has been registered at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), police said.

Provisions under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act have also been invoked in the case, they added.



