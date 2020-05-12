83 arrested, nearly 400 vehicle owners penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

A volunteer chemically disinfects an ambulance at district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown, in Noida, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Eighty-three people were arrested while challans were issued to owners of 393 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The administration has imposed Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which prohibits normal movement in this district declared a coronavirus red zone.

“Twenty-two FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and 83 people arrested. A total of 991 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 393 of them, while another five were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Around 5,500 people have been arrested till Tuesday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI.

The district administration has already banned the movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars the assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets, protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC Section 188, officials warned.

As of Tuesday, 230 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including three deaths, while 141 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.