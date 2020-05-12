Sections
Home / Noida / 83 arrested, nearly 400 vehicle owners penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

83 arrested, nearly 400 vehicle owners penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

The administration has imposed Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which prohibits normal movement in this district declared a coronavirus red zone.

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Noida

A volunteer chemically disinfects an ambulance at district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown, in Noida, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Eighty-three people were arrested while challans were issued to owners of 393 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The administration has imposed Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which prohibits normal movement in this district declared a coronavirus red zone.

“Twenty-two FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and 83 people arrested. A total of 991 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 393 of them, while another five were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.



Around 5,500 people have been arrested till Tuesday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI.

The district administration has already banned the movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars the assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets, protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC Section 188, officials warned.

As of Tuesday, 230 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including three deaths, while 141 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Punjab health minister launches cleaning of N-Choe in Mohali, distributes PPE kits to sanitation workers
May 13, 2020 00:24 IST
Mumbai Police constable who defeated Covid-19 says pranayam, strong willpower helped him get cured
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
Country disappointed by PM Modi’s ‘failure’ to address migrants’ woes: Congress
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
State govt allows home delivery of liquor, but not in city, Nagpur
May 13, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.