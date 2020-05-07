Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / 9 arrested, 203 vehicles challaned for defying lockdown in Noida

9 arrested, 203 vehicles challaned for defying lockdown in Noida

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in Covid-19 services.

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh, Noida

A view of barricades placed at the Uttar Pradesh - Jhundpura Delhi border on day fifteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times))

Nine people were arrested and challans issued to owners of over 200 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic which prohibit normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi.

“Five FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and nine people arrested. A total of 709 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 203 of them, while another six were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.



The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in Covid-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended till May 17 the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned.

As of Thursday, 202 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 109 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Uphill task to complete projects: Pune developers
May 07, 2020 21:44 IST
Alcohol sale in Karnataka falls after government hikes prices
May 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.