Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / 94-year-old Noida man beats Covid-19

94-year-old Noida man beats Covid-19

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district 41 new patients have been detected across 20 sectors and some in rural areas of the district as 31 others have also been discharged from hospitals.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

In Noida till date, 413 patients have been cured and 211 are active cases while 8 people have succumbed. (Twitter)

A 94-year-old man has managed to defeated Covid-19 in Noida even as 31 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY tweeted the man’s photo and wrote “This 94-year-old resident turned Covid negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life.”

 

The DM further said in the tweet on Unlock 1.0 “For all those activities permitted by state govt, due to start from June 8, no separate permission is required. They can start with all the prescribed precautions. Today we held meeting with Hotel and Mall representatives regarding suggested measures by the govt.”



In Gautam Buddha Nagar district 41 new patients have been detected across 20 sectors and some in rural areas of the district as 31 others have also been discharged from hospitals.

The patients have been found in sectors including 63, 73 , 62 and upscale Cherry County and Panchsheel Greens in Greater Noida, and in rural areas of Mamura and other villages.

In Noida till date, 413 patients have been cured and 211 are active cases while 8 people have succumbed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zero active cases: How New Zealand eliminated Covid-19
Jun 08, 2020 09:37 IST
Noida: 41 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 600-mark
Jun 08, 2020 09:32 IST
Sensex rallies 608 points to 34,895 in opening session; Nifty surges 184 points to 10,326
Jun 08, 2020 09:28 IST
Manchester City’s Sterling backs anti-racism protests
Jun 08, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.